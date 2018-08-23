Albino Killing Case: High Court Snubs Father Muhosha

The High Court in Zomba has denied Catholic Priest, Fr. Thomas Muhosha, bail in a murder case of a 22-year-old MacDonald Masambuka.

Judge Redson Kapindu read in court a judgement by Justice Zione Ntaba that Section 42(ii)(e) of the Constitution of Malawi gives the Court powers to continue detaining a murder suspect.

Fr. Muhosha had applied for bail saying he is not a flight risk and that he doesn’t have any relatives or property outside Malawi.

Meanwhile, the other suspects in the case including Muhosha are expected to start entering plea. Masambuka was brutally murdered in March this year. Over 20 persons with albinism have been killed since 2014.

