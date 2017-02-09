Akuti Sadzabweranso: Malawi’s Cashgate Queen Joyce Banda Rescinds Decision Once More, As Court Endorses Her  Warrant Of Arrest

Former President of Malawi Mrs Joyce Banda has changed her mind on her plan to return to Malawi on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
A highly placed source within the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed that Mrs Banda’s informants in the graft busting body advised her to cancel her return as her warrant of arrest over Cashgate cases had been endorsed by the Court.
On Tuesday, Mrs Banda, who is also the founder of the opposition People’s Party (PP), told the world that she would return home on February 18th after spending over three years in self-imposed exile.
Dr Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya confirmed the development in a press statement made available to Malawi Voice.
“…Dr. Joyce Banda will return home on Saturday, 18th February, 2017. Dr. Banda wanted to give enough time to the incumbent President of Malawi to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her, this is why she left Malawi in 2014,” reads the statement.
The statement further stated, “Dr. Joyce Banda’s coming back home is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current government, Dr. Banda wants to prove her innocence to the world and clear her name on cash gate.”
Mrs. Banda who is the cash-gate godmother left the country just after the May 20, 2014 tripartite election which saw the then opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.
“Cashgate” is a financial scandal involving looting, theft and corruption that happened at Capital Hill in Lilongwe the seat of Government of Malawi. This happened under the leadership of President Joyce Banda.
The scandal started when an Accounts Assistant in the Ministry of Environment, Victor Sithole, was found with huge amounts of money not in consistence with his monthly income. This was later compounded with the shooting of the Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Paul Mphwiyo.
If Joice is a godmether of cashgate!!!! What more Dpp crooks 577billion you are gland masters afiti inu zitsiru!! Let her stay in malawi until ure gone, ngati mumachedwa inu
Where r u get zat figure?
And why do you ask me?
JB has changed mind’ Did u hear from her mouth that she was indeed coming on the said date? when pple were creating stories about ur pita’s health u were against them, so now why do u believe in stories being created about JB. Useless page.!!!
Point of correction she is Dr joice banda
Mukulimbana ndi JB mmalo molipira ma civil servant kkkkkk koma mpaka february atha no salaries.
Za ziii chisiru kusowa cholemba, wosalemba za chaponda bwa