Akuti Sadzabweranso: Malawi’s Cashgate Queen Joyce Banda Rescinds Decision Once More, As Court Endorses Her  Warrant Of Arrest

Former President of Malawi Mrs Joyce Banda has changed her mind on her plan to return to Malawi on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

A highly placed source within the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed that Mrs Banda’s informants in the graft busting body advised her to cancel her return as her warrant of arrest over Cashgate cases had been endorsed by the Court.

On Tuesday, Mrs Banda, who is also the founder of the opposition People’s Party (PP), told the world that she would return home on February 18th after spending over three years in self-imposed exile.

Dr Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya confirmed the development in a press statement made available to Malawi Voice.

“…Dr. Joyce Banda will return home on Saturday, 18th February, 2017. Dr. Banda wanted to give enough time to the incumbent President of Malawi to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her, this is why she left Malawi in 2014,” reads the statement.

The statement further stated, “Dr. Joyce Banda’s coming back home is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current government, Dr. Banda wants to prove her innocence to the world and clear her name on cash gate.”

Mrs. Banda who is the cash-gate godmother left the country just after the May 20, 2014 tripartite election which saw the then opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

“Cashgate” is a financial scandal involving looting, theft and corruption that happened at Capital Hill in Lilongwe the seat of Government of Malawi. This happened under the leadership of President Joyce Banda.

The scandal started when an Accounts Assistant in the Ministry of Environment, Victor Sithole, was found with huge amounts of money not in consistence with his monthly income. This was later compounded with the shooting of the Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Paul Mphwiyo.

Like this: Like Loading...