Airtel Top 8: Big Bullets, Silver Strikers Game Transfered To Mulanje Stadium From Zomba

The Football Association of Malawi has revised the Airtel Top 8 Quarterfinal four second leg fixture between NMC Big Bullets and Silver Strikers by scheduling the match at Mulanje Stadium. Initially the match was supposed to take place at Zomba Community Centre Ground.

Last week NMC Bullets wrote FAM indicating that ZCCG was their preferred venue but the People’s Team wrote FAM again yesterday changing their venue to Mulanje Stadium.

” As FAM we have granted that request because at this level ( quarterfinals) each team is supposed to play their home match at their preferred venue,” said FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka.

The following is the full fixture:

Saturday 20th May 2017

Blue Eagles vs. Kamuzu Barracks @ Nankhaka Stadium

Moyale vs. MAFCO @ Mzuzu Stadium

Azam Tigers vs. Be Forward Wanderers @ Kalulu Stadium

Sunday 21st May 2017

