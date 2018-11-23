Airtel Malawi Turns 26 Customers Into Millionaires

Airtel Malawi has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Bandulo Bandulo promotion, saying so far it has made 26 of its customers overnight millionaires.

Airtel Malawi Senior Zone Business Manager, Leslie Tsilizani said since the inception of the competition in August, the company has received tremendous support from its customers.

“From the commencement of the promotion, we indicated that we are going to make 28 millionaires. So far, we have made 26 customers millionaires.

“As of now, we are remaining with one draw to splash K2 million to the winners in Neno and Mulanje, respectively,” Tsilizani said.

Memory Mhone, 25, from Balaka became the 26 th winner of the K1 million weekly prize money during a draw at the company’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Mhone said during prize presentation in Balaka that she entered the competition after buying three voice bundles of K200 each.

“I feel so happy to win such a prize. I believe the money will totally transform my life after investing part of it. But before, I spend on it, I will deduct 10 percent for tithe.

“I would like to encourage Airtel customers to buy different bundles such as internet, voice, roaming and sms to stand a chance of becoming a millionaire,” Mhone said.

On weekly basis, two lucky winners are walking away with K1 million. Seventy other people go away with K10, 000 each while 70 more win 4G Wifi routers.

Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion started on August 28 and will run up to December 05.

During the promotion, 28 people will win K1 million each, 1000 people will win K10 ,000 each and one

person will win K10 million at the end of the promotion.

Arkangel Tembo/Mana

