Airtel Malawi Duped…Stolen Vouchers On The Market

Mobile service provider Airtel has been duped by unknown people.

A research AIH has gathered shows some major seller in mzuzu have come across stolen scratch recharge card.

Once the recharge number is entered it has bizarre massage that …the voucher is stolen…

AIH investigation further shows that its an inside job by some employees who have hacked the system to produce the stolen vouchers and swindling money from the company.

Its still not yet known as to how many stolen vouchers are on the market.

Airtel has not yet made any public communications on the matter.