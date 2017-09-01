Airtel Injects medicine into Bwaila Hospital Maternity

Airtel Malawi on Thursday 31st August donated various medical items to Bwaila Hospital’s maternity ward in Lilongwe following the hospital’s call for assistance with several medical items.

Airtel Malawi’s Facilities Manager Dorothy Bwanali applauded the hospital staff and mothers for rising above the resource challenges that Bwaila and most hospitals in the country are continuing to face.

“The fact that Bwaila Maternity ward delivers up to 50 babies a day against various resource challenges of inadequate medicine, beds and even mattresses is a marvel.”

Receiving the donation, Lilongwe District Health Officer Dr. Alinafe Mbewe, commended Airtel for the timely donation as this was not the first time that the Smartphone network had come to their rescue.

“These items have come at the right time for our maternity ward which utilizes a lot of resources due to the number of births we have on a daily basis.”

Additionally Dr. Mbewe also highlighted the Lilongwe DHO’s other health centres like Area 25, Nathenje, Chileka, Mitundu and Kabudula that also require support with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and medicine.

The items donated to the Bwaila Maternity ward worth MK2.8 million were sterile gloves, gauze, cotton wool, chlorine and medication as part of the mobile telecom leader’s corporate social responsibility Touching Lives initiative.

