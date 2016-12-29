Airtel Fetes Lilongwe Orphans

Mobile operator Airtel Malawi gave orphans from the Chisomo and Mphatso Orphan Care and Social Rehabilitation (OCASO) in area 25, Lilongwe, a rare Christmas treat.

The mobile company treated the orphans to a luncheon and also donated various items.

The donation included 40 litres of cooking oil, five bags of sugar, 20 cartons of laundry soap, 30 bags of maize, six bales of second hand clothes, and school bags with a total value of K4.5 million.

This was part of the annual event Airtel undertakes in giving a special treat to orphans chosen from a particular orphanage from across the country.

Airtel Malawi’s Corporate and Social Responsibility Manager, Norah Chavula Chirwa said as per tradition, the company always strives at making orphans to be part of the festivities and society, and not feel isolated and forgotten.

“We are appreciative of the fact that many of these children which are being cared for in orphanages across the country lack a lot basic of necessities,” Chirwa said.

“It is quite understandable that the people who have dedicated themselves in looking after these orphans cannot do it all by themselves, so we thought of lending them a hand.”

Executive Director for OCASO, Closby Mphando said the gesture shown by Airtel Malawi would go a long way in improving both living standards of the children at the orphanage and also meeting many of their educational needs.

“For us as a nation to realize our desire to make this part of our society an equally independent and productive one, it will require the efforts of many individuals and players.

“When organisations and companies come in to help us like Airtel has done, we feel a huge relief,” said Mphando.

The centre looks after more than 150 orphans whose ages average from 2-14 years old. (By Brian Itai

Lilongwe, December 29, Mana)