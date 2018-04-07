AG Charles Mhango Launches Trophies In Rumphi Central Constituency

Attorney General (AG) Charles Mhango has challenged youths in Rumphi District to be innovative and make use of their talents for survival amid high levels of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

Mhango was speaking recently in an interview during the launch of K1.6 million football and netball trophies and other sporting competitions in Rumphi Central Constituency.

“A lot of young people stay idle and that is why I have decided to come up with the trophies which can keep them busy thereby refraining from drug and substance abuse,” Mhango said.

He said most youth fail to realize full potential of their talents due to lack of exposure.

“There is a lot of potential talents among young people but these talents are never identified and developed, so this initiative will assist in unearthing the hidden talents that the youths can make use of in improving their living standards,” said Mhango.

“The K1.6 million is meant for the football and netball trophies but I have increased the amount to cater for the other talent competitions,” he said.

Mhango who has shown interest to contest as a Member of Parliament for Rumphi Central Constituency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections also asked people in the area to continue rallying behind the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led –government.

He said the DPP led –government is committed to improving living standards of Malawians by initiating and implementing development programs that are result oriented and have direct impact on people’s livelihoods.

Group Village Head Chikalamba Gondwe hailed Mhango for the trophies saying the initiative would go a long way in developing talents among the youth in the area.

“This is a welcome development for our young people as this will create a platform through which the youth will showcase their talents and abilities for their survival,” Gondwe said.—Malawi News Agency

Like this: Like Loading...