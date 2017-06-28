After Thrilling Performances In Iceland, Tay Grin Starts Tour Of US

Rapper Tay Grin, who fulfilled a number of engagements in South Africa recently, has flown to United States of America to continue his tour.

After performing in Iceland two weeks ago, Tay Grin flew to South Africa where he was expected to perform in Johannesburg and Pretoria last week.

However, the two shows did not take place but the rapper managed to meet a number of people in his capacity as HeForShe campaigner.

“I had fruitful negotiations with a number of people and most of them appreciated what we are trying to achieve in Malawi regarding girls’ education,” he said.

While in Iceland, Tay Grin performed with Icelandic artists to raise money that will be used to purchase washable sanitary pads. He was hailed by British Ambassador to Iceland Michael Nevin for his efforts.

In South Africa, the ‘Kanda’ maker met billionaire entrepreneur Neverl Kambasha in Cape Town on his birthday aboard a yacht.

“Meeting influential people is a huge opportunity for me to explore how best I can promote girls’ education in Malawi and if possible asking for assistance. Most of the people I have met so far are willing to assist,” he said.

About his performance in the US, Tay Grin said he is excited to continue his tour with some performances in the US.

“A kind of different audience of course but I am excited because music is a universal language and a lot of people can easily connect with my music,” he said.

Tay Grin is expected to perform in Dallas, Texas on July 1 and South Bend, Indiana on July 8. Tay Grin will then fly to Ireland where he is expected to perform on July 29.

