After Successful Trip, President Mutharika Leaves US For Malawi: To Land At KIA On Monday @12:30noon

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has left the USA for Malawi after fulfilling a number of engagements during this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The President was seen off at Hilton Midtown Hotel by two cabinet ministers and Deputy Ambassador of Malawi’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Loti Dzonzi.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr. Jean Kalirani and Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Cecilia Chazama were the two members of the cabinet team.

The President left the hotel at around 8 pm (2 am local time) to JFK International Airport to board a plane scheduled for departure at 11 pm (Saturday) in USA (5 am local time, Sunday).

During his time, before and after the UN General Assembly, President Mutharika had a total of 11 engagements which he attended personally and 27 assignments delegated to three Ministers who accompanied him and the two Malawian Ambassadors in New York and Washington.

President Mutharika is expected to arrive home Monday at 12:30 pm. (By Macneil Kalowekamo – New York, USA., Mana)

