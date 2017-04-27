Afrocentric Jazz Artist Ernest Ikwanga Set To Rock BICC Amphitheatre On May 6 With Live Music

Multi-album Afrocentric Jazz recording artist, Ernest Ikwanga, will be performing at BICC in Amphitheatre on Saturday May 6. Doors will open at 6:00pm.

Ernest Ikwanga has established himself as one of the true “positive leaders and motivational musicians” as far as Afrocentric music is concerned in Malawi. His incredible upbeat attitude and positive energy combine to make him one of the most sought after performers in the business today both within and outside the country.

With guitar his main instrument, Ernest often tours the country with the band called Mafilika where he himself is one of the main leaders of the band.

His newest album “ Chisekese” set to be launched on May 6 contains music written to inspire the hearers to not only live for themselves but for something bigger other than themselves.

Ernest Ikwanga is among the greatest guitarists in Malawi, as well as being an exceptional composer, songwriter and singer. His new afro-fusion jazz project “Chisekese” (to be released on 6th May 2017 at BICC Amphitheatre) blends his Malawian cultural heritage – rooted in the rhythms of the traditional dances of Manganje, Ngoma and Vimbuza – with Afro Jazz beats.

His work is influenced by George Benson, Richard Bona, Etienne Mbape and Wambali Mkandawire. Ernest Ikwanga’s career started in 2007 with the creation of “Mafilika” – an afro-rock and reggae band – and the release of their first album “Woloka Africa” in 2009. Since then, Mafilika toured in the Netherlands in 2009 (as part of the Mundial Festival Tour), performed in Scotland at the Glasgow 2014 Cultural Programme for the 20th Commonwealth Games and toured in China in 2015.

They also won The Fair Play Anti-Corruption international music competition in 2010 and toured in Belgium. They are regularly playing at the Lake Of Stars international music festival in Malawi.

Ernest Ikwanga’s first solo album “Love your neighbor” was released in 2006, and “Yenda” album in 2011. He is renowned for his very personal and unique guitar touch, his stunning live solos and his insatiable passion for the stage. Be a part of Chisekese album launch on May 6 2017.

Get your tickets from La Galleria (Old Town Mall), Crossroads, Umodzi Park and Food Worths. For more info: 0998391150/ 0999357248

