Africa’s Richest Man Dangote Coming To In Invest In Malawi’s Agriculture Sector

By on 21 Comments

President Peter Mutharika is met by the Nigerian high commissioner to Malawi Brigadier General retired Stanley Diriyai at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday (C) Stanley Makuti
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote is interested in investing in the agricultural sector by establishing a fertilizer manufacturing company in Malawi, Nigerian High Commissioner Designate, retired Brigadier General Stanley Diriyai, has revealed.

Diriyai disclosed Dangote’s interest on Tuesday after presenting his letters of credence to Malawi’s president Professor Peter Mutharika at the New State House in Lilongwe.

Diriyai told the media after meeting president Mutharika that they discussed a number of bilateral relations including trade aimed at enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries for the benefit of the citizenry in both countries.

President Peter Mutharika receives letters of credence from Nigerian high commissioner to Malawi Brigadier General retired Stanley Diriyai at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday (C) Stanley Makuti
“We have talked about a number of bilateral issues. As you know our High Commission in Malawi is new. A lot of agreements are being entered into including in the agricultural sector.
“We also talked about migration between the two countries. A lot of Nigerians are interested in coming to Malawi, but Visa processing procedures somehow affect that. In Nigeria now Visas can be processed on arrival, we hope Malawi will also look into that,” explained Diriyai.

Dangote has business interests in oil, sugar and cement manufacturing in a number of countries in Africa among others.
Establishing a fertilizer manufacturing company in Malawi would be a huge boost to the agricultural sector in the country where farm inputs are beyond the reach of many Malawians.

Nigeria and Malawi have had diplomatic relations since 1964, but only opened a High Commissioner’s office in the country Malawi in September, 2012.

Africa’s Richest Man Dangote Coming To In Invest In Malawi’s Agriculture Sector added by , on
View all posts by ,

21 Responses to "Africa’s Richest Man Dangote Coming To In Invest In Malawi’s Agriculture Sector"

Newer Comments →
  1. Che Chiweyu   December 13, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Looking closely…Malawi don’t spoil this deal…the FISP will become cheaper…Bad News kwa Osusa…Lets C wat will happen

    Reply
    • Merise E Kamphale   December 13, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Osusa ndiye ndani, kapena mumafuna kunena kuti otsutsa? Otsutsayo zimukhudza bwanji zimenezi, za ziiiii

      Reply
    • Papias Dick   December 13, 2017 at 10:38 am

      Ngati ndi zoona osusa pa ntchito yawo amuuza kuti asapange till osusawo akazakhala olamula. kkkk ndikuseka bcoz by the end of the day abale a osusawo tizizavutikila limodzi.

      Reply
    • Che Chiweyu   December 13, 2017 at 10:44 am

      ILL Politicaly minded people…i am saying Osusa not Otsusa…yr intelligence is being taken over by tit4tat politics…we cant develop if we keep this mindset…seeing everything wth NDALE eyes

      Reply
    • Jackie Kashoni   December 13, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Let’s not put every thing into politics we can’t develop with this mindset

      Reply
    • Allan Kazuzen   December 13, 2017 at 10:47 am

      That’s Poor Thinking Hw Relate This Issue Ndi Osusawo Basi Kumangonganiza Za Ndale???Thnk As If U Go To Xul

      Reply
    • Davidson Nyamphimvu Jambo   December 13, 2017 at 10:48 am

      That’s cheap propaganda. Is this a DPP investment? Brainless Malawian who cant reason even once. Dangote is not a politician. He is a heavyweight business person. He has seen potential of his business in malawi. thus the idea. The proposed project may commence or not considering a number of visibilities like Electricity which the current government has messed.

      Reply
    • Che Chiweyu   December 13, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Corruption/Kususa a problem here…not politics….I am saying Malawi…not a political party….

      Reply
    • Che Chiweyu   December 13, 2017 at 10:51 am

      PEOPLE… WHATS WRONG WITH YOU…

      Reply
  2. Daniel Henry   December 13, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Am sorry, I didn’t saw this properly at first. I saw it like he wants to invest in electricity

    Reply
    • Josephy Chikopa Jnr   December 13, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Agricultural ndi Electricity zikugwirizana nanu.,?

      Reply
    • Jackie Kashoni   December 13, 2017 at 10:44 am

      How can a manufacturing company without electricity run Mr Chikopa

      Reply
  3. Brian Masamba   December 13, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Kopanda magesi kuno azizataniko

    Reply
  4. John Semani   December 13, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Good news bola anthu osakonda dziko lawo asakakhomere ngati za Shir Zambezi water way

    Reply
  5. Mphatso Sasan   December 13, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Ma big okha okha.

    Reply
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply