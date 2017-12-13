Africa’s Richest Man Dangote Coming To In Invest In Malawi’s Agriculture Sector

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote is interested in investing in the agricultural sector by establishing a fertilizer manufacturing company in Malawi, Nigerian High Commissioner Designate, retired Brigadier General Stanley Diriyai, has revealed.
Diriyai disclosed Dangote’s interest on Tuesday after presenting his letters of credence to Malawi’s president Professor Peter Mutharika at the New State House in Lilongwe.
Diriyai told the media after meeting president Mutharika that they discussed a number of bilateral relations including trade aimed at enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries for the benefit of the citizenry in both countries.
“We have talked about a number of bilateral issues. As you know our High Commission in Malawi is new. A lot of agreements are being entered into including in the agricultural sector.
“We also talked about migration between the two countries. A lot of Nigerians are interested in coming to Malawi, but Visa processing procedures somehow affect that. In Nigeria now Visas can be processed on arrival, we hope Malawi will also look into that,” explained Diriyai.
Dangote has business interests in oil, sugar and cement manufacturing in a number of countries in Africa among others.
Establishing a fertilizer manufacturing company in Malawi would be a huge boost to the agricultural sector in the country where farm inputs are beyond the reach of many Malawians.
Nigeria and Malawi have had diplomatic relations since 1964, but only opened a High Commissioner’s office in the country Malawi in September, 2012.
Looking closely…Malawi don’t spoil this deal…the FISP will become cheaper…Bad News kwa Osusa…Lets C wat will happen
Osusa ndiye ndani, kapena mumafuna kunena kuti otsutsa? Otsutsayo zimukhudza bwanji zimenezi, za ziiiii
Ngati ndi zoona osusa pa ntchito yawo amuuza kuti asapange till osusawo akazakhala olamula. kkkk ndikuseka bcoz by the end of the day abale a osusawo tizizavutikila limodzi.
ILL Politicaly minded people…i am saying Osusa not Otsusa…yr intelligence is being taken over by tit4tat politics…we cant develop if we keep this mindset…seeing everything wth NDALE eyes
Let’s not put every thing into politics we can’t develop with this mindset
That’s Poor Thinking Hw Relate This Issue Ndi Osusawo Basi Kumangonganiza Za Ndale???Thnk As If U Go To Xul
That’s cheap propaganda. Is this a DPP investment? Brainless Malawian who cant reason even once. Dangote is not a politician. He is a heavyweight business person. He has seen potential of his business in malawi. thus the idea. The proposed project may commence or not considering a number of visibilities like Electricity which the current government has messed.
Corruption/Kususa a problem here…not politics….I am saying Malawi…not a political party….
PEOPLE… WHATS WRONG WITH YOU…
Am sorry, I didn’t saw this properly at first. I saw it like he wants to invest in electricity
Agricultural ndi Electricity zikugwirizana nanu.,?
How can a manufacturing company without electricity run Mr Chikopa
Kopanda magesi kuno azizataniko
Good news bola anthu osakonda dziko lawo asakakhomere ngati za Shir Zambezi water way
Ma big okha okha.