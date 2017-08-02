African Youth Union Names Prophet Justice Hara as Goodwill Ambassador

The African Youth Union Commission (AYUC) has appointed one of Malawi’s youthful prophets, Justice Hara as its goodwill ambassador within and outside the African Continet.

Prophet Hara is the founder of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries (ACM) which started in 2012. The ministry has close links with Prophet Sherphard Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG). In 2015, Hara took an unprecedented step in the anchoring of his calling by training about 150 ministers who included a renowned musician cum preacher, Mlaka Maliro.

In the appointment letter signed by AYUC Executive Chairperson Dr. Carl Ogunshola Oshodi, said Prophet Hara’s responsibilities include acting as a mentor as well as technical advisor .

“An ambassadorial rights and privileges, with special references to the constitution of AYUC to be held for two years aimed at providing moral, technical, policy and spiritual support geared towards empowering Youth of Africa at all levels,” said Dr. Ashodi.

In justifying the appointment, Dr. Ashodi described Prophet Hara as an abled, laudable contributor and loyal leader in the development of young people in Africa.

AYUC is a continental platform which mainstreams young people into the work of the African Union Commission at all levels; supporting and advocating for an enabling environment that facilitates the active participation and influence of young people in decision-making processes, and the consideration of youth-specific needs in all policy areas.

It is built on a belief that African youths have a potential to play a big role in how the continent responds and efficiently tackle challenges as well as progressively transform the continent.

