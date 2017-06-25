African Union Outlines Plans For Malawi On Disaster Management

African Union says it will continue to help its member states in better management, planning and response to disaster shocks in a timely and efficient manner.

AU African risk capacity director of policy and technical services Ekhosuehi Iyahen said this on Friday during a sensitization meeting in Lilongwe.

She said AU is working with the member states to ensure they have necessary financial and technical support in enhancing their capacities towards rapid response during natural disasters.

“We are supporting risk management in member countries on how best they can build resilience in citizens during disasters,” Iyahen said.

In 2015/2016 financial year, Malawi received a payout portion of 8.1 million US dollars from AU towards supporting the scaling up of cash transfer program to housed holds affected by floods as well as replenishing its strategic grain reserves, according to Iyahen.

The money was provided under the African Risk Capacity (ARC), which is a specialized agency of the AU that helps countries across Africa to prepare and respond to extreme weather events.

Iyahen said the meeting in Lilongwe was aimed at sensitizing the public about governments’ engagements and participation in the ARC and fully understand the procedures and processes.

Speaking in an interview, director of planning services in the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development Alex Namaona said the meeting enabled both parties to share information on what caused the late of payment of 8.1 million USD to Malawi in 2015/2016 season.

Namaona observed other countries got their payment in good time compared to Malawi, which somehow affected its response to the flood disasters that hit the nation early 2015.

He stressed the need to analyse what went wrong for Malawi to receive the payout late so that next time when government decides to take insurance premium contract, it should utilise it in good time.

ARC was established in 2012 by the AU and has since paid out USD 34 million to support communities in countries affected by drought like Senegal, Niger Mauritania and Malawi. (By Lisa Kadango Vintulla, Lilongwe, June 25 Mana)

