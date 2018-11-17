African Union Assembly Pays Tribute To Fallen Malawi Soldiers In DRC

The African Union seized the occassion of its 11th Extraordinary Summit being held in Addis Ababa today and tomorrow to pay tribute to the fallen UN peace keepers from Malawi and Tanzania who were killed by rebel forces on Wednesday, 14th November, 2018, while in a joint operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his remarks during the opening ceremony of the Summit, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Union, informed the Assembly of the unfortunate incident in which Malawi lost six soldiers and Tanzania lost one soldier who were part of the United Nations’ MONUSCO Peacekeeping operation.

President Kagame extended the AU’s condolences to the governments and peoples of the two countries and to the bereaved families.

Taking his turn, the Chairperson of SADC, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, expressed SADC’s strong condemnation of the barbaric and senseless violence that erupted in the DRC, leading to the unfortunate loss of life. “SADC stands in solidarity with Malawi and Tanzania, and strongly condemns the barbaric killing of the peacekeepers”.

Thereafter, many delegations who took the floor echoed the messages of solidarity and good will, and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate price in the mission to restore peace in DRC.

Responding on behalf of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honourable Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, MP, acknowledged the messages of condolence and solidarity with humility. He added that His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika was shocked to learn of the tragic events that unfolded this week in the DRC, and has since reached out to the bereaved families.

Honourable Fabiano then reiterated the solid and unwavering committment of President Peter Mutharika and his government to the cause of peace on the continent.

“Painful as this situation is, President Mutharika expresses his solid and unwavering committment to the cause of peace and security on the continent. Malawi is inspired by the dedication, bravity and selfless conduct of these heroes who have paid the ultimate price. We remain resolute to continue making our contribution towards peacekeeping globally and towards the silencing of the guns on the African continent by the year 2020”, added Fabiano.

Like this: Like Loading...