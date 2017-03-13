Africa Union To Launch Inaugural African Economic Platform

The Africa Union will next week launch the Inaugural African Economic Platform (AEP) to advance the implementation of the Continent-wide Development Framework, Agenda 2063.

According to AU’s website, the platform starting from 20 – 22 March in Mauritius will focus its dialogue on the; political, academic, intellectual and business leadership of the continent as these sectors are critical to the economic transformation agenda.

The Union further indicates that the forum will also act as a lobby and advocacy platform to influence the agenda of the AU Summit and other world summits for the fast tracking of African integration and development.

Commenting about the development, outgoing African Union Foundation Chairperson, Her Excellency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the platform will provide a unique opportunity to discuss practical ways to enhance private sector participation in continental integration and economic development and in the development of African business champions.

“Our fifty year continent-wide framework, Agenda 2063, seeks to harness efforts from all quarters that is; government, the private sector and civil society towards achieving a number of key priorities, so that we can reach that tipping point of sustainable growth and transformation,” said Zuma.

The AEP is an initiative driven by Africans to provide the policy space for Africans across the sectors, to set their own agenda and explore realistic continental and global opportunities and options for implementing this agenda.

It will operate within the framework of the implementation of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and other progressive decisions and programs designed to promote African integration and development.

Each Forum will set measurable short to medium term milestones and establish a clear road map for achieving them.

The Inaugural African Economic Platform was adopted during the 29th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, in Kigali, Rwanda, in July 2016 and the outcomes of the AEP shall be endorsed through an AU Summit decision. (

By Yamikani Yapuwa, Blantyre, March 13, mana)

Like this: Like Loading...