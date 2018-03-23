Africa Print Party Goes To Zomba Tonight

African Print Party, organised by Nyasa Music Awards, will take place tonight at Levels Club in Zomba.
One of the organisers of the event Chifundo Maganga said this is the first time to take the African Print Party.
“Our fans in Zomba should expect the best, we had a successful event in Blantyre and Lilongwe and we promise more in Zomba,” Maganga said.
The charges at the event will be K2,000 and there will be a surprise performance too.
Meanwhile, Nyasa Music Awards has announced the nominees for this year’s awards in the following categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Lawi Sunset in the Sky,David Kalilani Fore Runner, Sangie Painless, Lucius Banda – Crimes
BEST HIP HOP ARTIST – Fredokiss, Gwamba, Macelba, Suffix, Martse
BEST R N B ARTIST – Kel kay, Hazel Mak, Theo Thompson, Bucci, Kelvin Sings
BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Suffix, Faith Mussa, Gwamba, Ethel Kamwendo Banda,Thoko Katimba
BEST NEW COMER – Seven O more, Waxy K,Wikise, Episodes, Ababa Sergent
BEST REGGAE ARTIST – Saint,Sangie, Black Missionaries, Firestar, Trumel
BEST SECULAR ARTIST – Lucius Banda, Lulu, Nepman, atohti manje, Skeffa Chimoto
BEST PRODUCER – DJ Sley, Sonye, BFB, Tricky beats, AK on the board
BEST ACOUSTIC ARTIST – Patience Namadingo, Lawi, Faith Mussa, Muhanya,Lulu
BEST MALE ARTIST – Gwamba, Fredokiss, Tay Grin, Macelba, Theo Thompson
BEST FEMALE ARTIST – Sangie, Hazel Mak, Zanichalle, Rina, Hilco
BEST RADIO DJ – Joy Nathu, Kenny Klips, Panther, BlackJack, Atom
BEST AFROPOP – Piksy, Sonye, Saint, Sir Patricks, Stitch fray
BEST GROUP – Classmates, Bossaro Music Group,Nyasa Gurus, Zathu Band, Homegrown
BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST – Malinga Mafia, King Chambiecco, Mady P, Jay Jay Cee, Purple C
BEST COLLABORATION – Hazel Mak feat Tay Grin and Roberto – Jaiva, Macelba featuring Saint Tchekera, Bossaro Music Group Feat Barry One, Hyphen and BlackJack – Legends Never Die, Mr Yesu Gwamba feat Kell kay, Hyphen featuring Malinga – Tsidya Lina
BEST TRADITIONAL – Frank Kaunda, Nyanesi, kukana kuba band, Innocent Chitimbe, Atoht Manje
BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER – Tildy, Sharon Jumbe, Sharon Chirwa, Jean Chalungama, Nicole Kamwendo
BEST VIDEO – Good life by Purple c, 21 Tay Grin, Hazel Mak Jaiva, Theo Thompson Priceless, Mbama – Gwamba
BEST LIVE ACT – Faith Mussa, Tay Grin, Patience Nmadingo, Fredokiss, Theo Thompson
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – Sukez, Ron CZ, VJ Ice,Mest Media, Essim
SONG OF THE YEAR – Atoht Manje – Che Patuma, wangongole- Janta,Priceless -Theo Thompson, Macelba – Apsye mtima
BEST CLUB DJ – Nathan Tunes, DJ Reubie, DJ Flame, DJ Maya, VJ Ice
BEST TV PRESENTER – Blackjack ,Anne Matumbi, Dash, Connie, Luna