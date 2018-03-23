Africa Print Party Goes To Zomba Tonight

Connect on Linked in

African Print Party, organised by Nyasa Music Awards, will take place tonight at Levels Club in Zomba.

One of the organisers of the event Chifundo Maganga said this is the first time to take the African Print Party.

“Our fans in Zomba should expect the best, we had a successful event in Blantyre and Lilongwe and we promise more in Zomba,” Maganga said.

The charges at the event will be K2,000 and there will be a surprise performance too.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Music Awards has announced the nominees for this year’s awards in the following categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Lawi Sunset in the Sky,David Kalilani Fore Runner, Sangie Painless, Lucius Banda – Crimes

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST – Fredokiss, Gwamba, Macelba, Suffix, Martse

BEST R N B ARTIST – Kel kay, Hazel Mak, Theo Thompson, Bucci, Kelvin Sings

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Suffix, Faith Mussa, Gwamba, Ethel Kamwendo Banda,Thoko Katimba

BEST NEW COMER – Seven O more, Waxy K,Wikise, Episodes, Ababa Sergent

BEST REGGAE ARTIST – Saint,Sangie, Black Missionaries, Firestar, Trumel

BEST SECULAR ARTIST – Lucius Banda, Lulu, Nepman, atohti manje, Skeffa Chimoto

BEST PRODUCER – DJ Sley, Sonye, BFB, Tricky beats, AK on the board

BEST ACOUSTIC ARTIST – Patience Namadingo, Lawi, Faith Mussa, Muhanya,Lulu

BEST MALE ARTIST – Gwamba, Fredokiss, Tay Grin, Macelba, Theo Thompson

BEST FEMALE ARTIST – Sangie, Hazel Mak, Zanichalle, Rina, Hilco

BEST RADIO DJ – Joy Nathu, Kenny Klips, Panther, BlackJack, Atom

BEST AFROPOP – Piksy, Sonye, Saint, Sir Patricks, Stitch fray

BEST GROUP – Classmates, Bossaro Music Group,Nyasa Gurus, Zathu Band, Homegrown

BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST – Malinga Mafia, King Chambiecco, Mady P, Jay Jay Cee, Purple C

BEST COLLABORATION – Hazel Mak feat Tay Grin and Roberto – Jaiva, Macelba featuring Saint Tchekera, Bossaro Music Group Feat Barry One, Hyphen and BlackJack – Legends Never Die, Mr Yesu Gwamba feat Kell kay, Hyphen featuring Malinga – Tsidya Lina

BEST TRADITIONAL – Frank Kaunda, Nyanesi, kukana kuba band, Innocent Chitimbe, Atoht Manje

BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER – Tildy, Sharon Jumbe, Sharon Chirwa, Jean Chalungama, Nicole Kamwendo

BEST VIDEO – Good life by Purple c, 21 Tay Grin, Hazel Mak Jaiva, Theo Thompson Priceless, Mbama – Gwamba

BEST LIVE ACT – Faith Mussa, Tay Grin, Patience Nmadingo, Fredokiss, Theo Thompson

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – Sukez, Ron CZ, VJ Ice,Mest Media, Essim

SONG OF THE YEAR – Atoht Manje – Che Patuma, wangongole- Janta,Priceless -Theo Thompson, Macelba – Apsye mtima

BEST CLUB DJ – Nathan Tunes, DJ Reubie, DJ Flame, DJ Maya, VJ Ice

BEST TV PRESENTER – Blackjack ,Anne Matumbi, Dash, Connie, Luna

