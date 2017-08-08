Aford President Enock Chihana Demands Immediate Arrest Of All Ministers Who Served Joyce Banda Over Cashgate

Chihana said all ex-ministers in the Joyce Banda administration should be put behind bars on the basis that the former Malawi leader was not making unilateral decision that resulted in the infamous plunder of public funds.

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) last week announced they have a warrant of arrest for Banda over Cashgate charges.

Speaking to the media in Rumphi, Chihana, a former minister of Youth, Sports and Culture under the Banda administration claimed Banda was not alone when she made some of the decisions that have resulted in the warrant of arrest.

Banda is reportedly in the US and will be charged with abuse of office and money laundering charges.

National police spokesman James Kadadzera said fiscal and fraud police have unearthed ”credible evidence which raises reasonable suspicion that the former president committed offences relating to abuse of office and money laundering.

Kadadzera said Banda is ” suspected of abusing her office” in the Cashgate scandal.

Cashgate is the biggest financial scandal in Malawi’s history and helped push Banda out of power in 2014.

Dozens of civil servants, business people and politicians have since been implicated in the scam, and some have been jailed.

International donors pulled the plug on aid of around $150 million over the scandal.