AFORD Emergency Meeting Ends With Bloodshed As Enock Chihana Hacks Secretary General

An emergency meeting that was aimed at ironing out differences in Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) ended prematurely after some ‘thugs’ roughed up the party’s Secretary General Christopher Litchi and Regional Chairperson for the centre Nicholas Kamoto.

The incident happened at Byte Lodge in Area 47, Lilongwe, where the meeting was taking place ahead of the of the party’s convention to be held on December 16.

The thugs in question are believed to be the drivers of the party’s president Enoch Chihana.

According to Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo, parliamentarian for Karonga Central, the incident happened in full view of Chihana.

“As we were seated, Kamoto was asked to go out. While there unknown thugs descended on him and beat him up badly. They went ahead to beat up Secretary General Litchi. The party’s president, who was there has not even condemned the incident,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenefumbo, who has already expressed interest to contest for the party’s presidency, said the matter has been reported to Lingadzi Police in the Capital City.

There is power struggle within the party that has led to delay in holding it’s convention.

Litchi and Kamoto are largely seen to be pro-Mwenefumbo, who is pushing for change in the party.

Chihana called for emergency meeting few days after his advisor penned and advising him to tread carefully in his political career if he really wants to maintain his position in the party.

Like this: Like Loading...