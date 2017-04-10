ADRA Driver Arrested For Defiling His Two Step Daughters

Adventist Relief Agency(ADRA) Malawi driver based in Liwonde, Machinga is in police custody for allegedly defiling two step daughters aged 17 and five in what seems like husband and wife agreement to get out of poverty.

Police in Machinga Monday confirmed the arrest of 40 year old Fadweck Kamadzi who allegedly had been defiling his 17 year step daughter since 2012 and the five year old since 2016.

He had been defiling his step daughters with the knowledge of his wife who gave him the consent to defile the girls for riches, according to Police Public Relations officer, Constable Davie Sulumba.

He said Kamadzi had convinced his wife, Jane Nahawa aged 35 that having sex with his 17 year old step daughter would bring riches into the family.

“The wife agreed such that Kamadzi started having sex with the 17 year old girl in 2012,” Machinga Police publicist added.

When Kamadzi’s wife and the 17 year step daughter temporarily went home in 2016, Kamadzi defiled the five year old step daughter.

“After realizing that the riches were not forthcoming Kamadzi’s wife told her daughters to stop entertaining their father’s lust,” said the PRO.

According to Machinga Police, Kamadzi could not take it and this compelled the wife to report the issue to their church elders who told her to be patient.

“Fed up with the continued defilement, the older step daughter reported the issue to Liwonde Police and the police referred the step daughter to Machinga district hospital for examinations where it was proved that she was defiled,” Sulumba told Mana.

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with a defilement case contrary to Section 138 of the Penal code.

Kamadzi has since been taken to Domasi Prison on remand waiting to appear before the court soon.

Kamadzi comes from Gawani Village, Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje while his wife, Jane comes from Bwanasompho Village, Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

