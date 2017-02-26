ADMARC Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

A court at Liwonde in Machinga convicted and sentenced an ADMARC security guard, Fyson Lumando, 28 to Seven years imprisonment for defiling a 14 year old girl who sustained serious injuries in the course of the incident last month.

Police prosecuting officer, Sub Inspector, Ezekiel Kalunga told the court Friday that police arrested Lumando after the victim’s friend reported the incident as she noticed her friend’s blood stained skirt.

The prosecutor said Lumando from Liwonde ADMARC enticed the girl with K1,000 in exchange for sex which ended with criminal charges of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the penal code.

The girl was later taken to Machinga District Hospital where she was admitted for eight days for the treatment of cuts in her private parts, according to Kalunga.

Lumando pleaded guilty to the defilement charges and asked the court to be lenient as he is responsible for a large family that relies on him for support.

Kalunga asked the court to give him stiffer penalty saying defilement is common in the district despite police interventions against the trend.

First Grade Magistrate, Esther Phiri condemned the act saying this was child abuse that deserved a custodial sentence of up to seven years.

ART Coordinator at Machinga District Hospital, Macleod Piringu said all 22 health facilities in the district provide PEP(medication provided to a victim after a sexual act to avoid contraction of HIV).

He said all the 21 public health facilities and Liwonde Medical Center, a private health facility offer HIV Testing as well as offering ARVs and PEP.

“All cases of defilement, rape and sexually related should be referred to health facilities within 72 hours, according to Piringu who assured the public that HIV tests will be done to establish an HIV status of the victim before providing the PEP.

“The facilities will administer ARVs or PEP depending on the outcome on the HIV test,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...