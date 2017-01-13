Activist Hails MRA For Shutting Down ‘Crooked’ Times Group…Let Companies Pay Taxes Fairly

Leading Activist Limbani Nsapato wrote;

I suspect that after MRA has sealed Times media for tax avoidance, many media houses may be in this state, including NGOs/CSOs, private sector etc.Things like PAYE, Pension, Medical, withholding tax, etc are hard to comply with for most organisations. If MRA had capacity to chase these issues many organisations would be closed or at least government could reap more income from taxes.

Politics aside, but failure to comply with tax laws is a big barrier towards ensuring domestic resource mobilisation capacity and be less dependent on foreign aid. Probably our education would have benefited from better tax administration. So, politics aside, let companies pay taxes fairly.

Like this: Like Loading...