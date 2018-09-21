Access To Safe And Clean Water No Longer a Luxury For Kabomole Village In Mzimba

The fresh taste of clean water brings nothing but a soothing feeling in Mercy’s heart. As far as she can remember, this is something she had always wished for but it looked like a farfetched dream. Her village, just like many other villages in Mzimba district lacked clean and safe water which made them rely on swamps shared with livestock and other wild animals.

19 year old Mercy Ghambi had big dreams that set her apart from the ordinary girls in her village. She dreamt of breaking out of the poverty circle. She dreamt of living in the city one day and work in a big hospital as a nurse. She wanted to make enough money in the city so she could bring clean and safe water to her community. Unfortunately, her dreams faced challenges. Topping the list was the lack of clean and safe water in her village.

“Access to clean and safe water was a big challenge in my village. I used to wake up early every day to look for water in swamps which were mostly dry during the dry season. We used to rely on water that others would see fit just to use for their livestock and their gardens. ” she said.

Mercy adds that the water from the swamps brought diseases like diarrhea in her village.

“We were always sick. As for me it affected my studies very much because whenever I had diarrhea I was absent from school which made my grades to always be low,” she says.

Malawi is a landlocked, mountainous country in the Sub Saharan Africa with a population estimated at about 18 Million. At least 20 percent of the country is covered in water. However 11 percent of its rural population lack access to clean and safe water causing over 3000 child deaths due to diarrhea as a result of drinking unsafe water and poor sanitation.

In July 2017, World Vision Malawi started implementing a Charity Water Grant worth USD 1,250,000 (MK900,000,000). Through the grant, World Vision has drilled 99 new bores, rehabilitated 38 nonfunctioning boreholes, constructed 6 mechanized water schemes and 19 ‘7-hole latrines’ in institutions as well as ensured that 162 villages attain Open Defecation Free status through Community Total Led Sanitation in Mzimba district.

Mercy’s village was lucky to be one of the villages to benefit from this grant. With the drilling of a new borehole, the village has access to clean and safe water , and water borne diseases have completely been eradicated.

“I am happy with the borehole that has been drilled for us. I have access to clean and safe water whenever I want. The borehole is just a few meters away from my house and I don’t have to wake up in the night anymore to look for water,” says Mercy.

Having a borehole alone wasn’t enough to eradicate waterborne diseases in the area. As such Kabomole village was also triggered for Community Total Led Sanitation to ensure that people are practicing good sanitation and hygiene behaviors.

According to the Health Surveillance Assistance of the area, Bridget, every household was encouraged to have a latrine with a hand washing facility, a rubbish pit, a drying line as well as a drying rack for plates.

“The people were also sensitized on good hygiene behaviors of hand washing with soap after using the latrine, before preparing food, before eating, before and after changing a nappy among others. With every household having and using a latrine, diarrhea cases have gone down in this village, “she says.

Group Village Head Kabomole Ghambi says he is grateful to World Vision for ensuring that his village has clean and safe water.

“I am happy that my people now have clean and safe water. Our women and girls are no longer struggling to find water which was not even safe for drinking. Now it is our responsibility to make sure that we sustain this water by taking care of the borehole and maintaining it when the need arises. The good thing is World Vision has already trained us on how to sustain this borehole on our own,” says the Group Village Head.

The Charity Water grant has benefited close to 40,000 people including children in Mzimba district with mechanized schemes in schools and health centers reaching out even more people beyond the targeted population.

With one of her dreams fulfilled now that her village has clean and safe water, Mercy’s eyes are still focused on the prize – a bright future that will see her working in the city as a nurse. She still walks over nine kilometers to attend her form three classes at Kamilazi community day secondary school since there are no schools near her village.

Like this: Like Loading...