Access To Education: Good Samaritan Tay Grin Roofs Malembe Primary School After Being Blown Off By Heavy Rains

After rains blew off the roofs of classrooms’ roof at Malembe Primary School in Area 25, shadow MP for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Tay Grin has donated some funds to replace the blown off roof so that the pupils can go back to school as soon as possible.

Speaking during the fund’s presentation ceremony, Tay Grin whose real name is Limbani Kalilani said he thought it wise to make the donation as one way of achieving one of his education goals – making education easily accessible to all in the constituency.

“Access to Education is a right but that right is compromised when the learning environment is not conducive,“ said Tay Grin amid applause from dozens of people that patronised the event. Here are some of the pictures captured during the event;

