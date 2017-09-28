Access Communications Collapses…Owes MRA K850m, Macra K275m, Escom K90m, MTL K87m, Huaweli $600, 000

The Access Communication Limited is on verge of collapse following billions of Malawi kwachas it owes several institutions in the country.

The company owes MRA MK850million, Macra MK275million license fees not paid for several years, Escom MK90million, MTL K87million, Huwaei Telecommunications $600,000.

Meanwhile the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has frozen Access Communications Ltd bank accounts as a result of underpayment ,non disclosure and non payment of Taxes dating back to several years.

The company has circulated a memo informing all staff members that there will be massive retrechment as the company cant sustain itself as result of several economic and regulatory factors.

Access Communications whose General Manager is Mac Mtila brother to Joyce Banda is owned by Joyce Banda and Mr Okhai.

