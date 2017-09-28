Access Communications Collapses…Owes MRA K850m, Macra K275m, Escom K90m, MTL K87m, Huaweli $600, 000

By on 2 Comments

The Access Communication Limited is on verge of collapse following billions of Malawi kwachas it owes several institutions in the country.

The company owes MRA MK850million, Macra MK275million license fees not paid for several years, Escom MK90million, MTL K87million, Huwaei Telecommunications $600,000.

Meanwhile the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has frozen Access Communications Ltd bank accounts as a result of underpayment ,non disclosure and non payment of Taxes dating back to several years.

The company has circulated a memo informing all staff members that there will be massive retrechment as the company cant sustain itself as result of several economic and regulatory factors.

Access Communications whose General Manager is Mac Mtila brother to Joyce Banda is owned by Joyce Banda and Mr Okhai.

Access Communications Collapses…Owes MRA K850m, Macra K275m, Escom K90m, MTL K87m, Huaweli $600, 000 added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

2 Responses to "Access Communications Collapses…Owes MRA K850m, Macra K275m, Escom K90m, MTL K87m, Huaweli $600, 000"

  1. Vincent J Chiomba   September 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Okhe

    Reply
  2. Madalitso Mwinyi N'dzabuthe   September 28, 2017 at 10:13 am

    This is sad news indeed, so where do you think all these people go?

    Reply

Leave a Reply