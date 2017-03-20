ACB Zeroes In On Suspended Roads Authority CEO Trevor Hiwa

The Anti Corruption Bureau has zeroed in on suspended Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Trevor Hiwa following his award of a K217 million contract to his firm, Infrastructure Consultants (Infracon).

Sources at the ACB have confirmed getting closer to Hiwa.

“We have interviewed some Roads Authority employees who are also willing to become State witnesses,” said a source at the graft busting body.

The source said investigations into the contract award started last year after media reports and added that “soon the investigations will be concluded and we shall know what action to take.”

When the irregular contract award was reported, RA Board instituted a team of investigators which indeed confirmed that Hiwa had awarded a US$303 823 (K217 million) contract to his own company a World Bank project, the Malawi Floods Emergency Recovery Project.

The contract was for the design and construction supervision services of various roads, bridges and drainage structures in the central and southern regions that had been damaged by floods that affected the country in 2015.

“Having investigated the allegations against Engineer Hiwa, CEO for RA, the Investigative Team has established that there was indeed a conflict of interest. The Team has established that Eng. Hiwa did not fully and frankly declare his pecuniary interest in INFRACON Limited and withheld material information to the Bank leading to the single sourcing of INFRACON Limited.

“The Team further established that Eng. Hiwa as the controlling officer was fully aware and involved in the processes leading to the award of the contract to INFRACON Limited contrary to (a) World Bank’s Procurement framework in the PAD (Procurement Appraisal Document) and other associated guidelines; (b) Public Procurement Act, 2003; (c) RA’s Conditions of Service; (d) the employment contract and (e) the RA Code of Conduct and Ethics,” the media quoted the report by the investigators.

The report added: “He [Hiwa] may therefore be liable to disciplinary action in line with RA’s Conditions of Service and his employment contract.”

RA Board Chairperson Jackson Gomani whose board formed a team of investigators was killed in a road accident at Nathenje in Lilongwe on his way to Lilongwe for a meeting which was supposed to pass verdict on Hiwa.

Like this: Like Loading...