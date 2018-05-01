ACB Still Probing JB On Mudzi Transformation Cashgate

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it is still probing payments worth $4.5million (about K3.5billion) Mudzi Transformation Trust received from oil exploring companies on the same day that the Malawi Government issued licenses in 2013.

ACB director Reneck Matemba told the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament on Friday in Lilongwe that so far, the bureau has identified $1 million (about K730 million) which Rak Gas Limited paid to Mudzi Transformation Trust.

He said to date, there is an accumulated amount of K4.5 million still being probed.

“We are making good progress in investigating some of the donations that were made to the trust. We found that there were intriguing coincidences in the payment made to the trust, on the very same day the licence was being issued to Rak Gas, an amount of $1million was paid to Mudzi Transformation Trust. To day, there is an accumulated amount of $4.5million which we are still investigating,” said Matemba.

A group of Malawian civil societies together with Oxfam requested the probe whose findings the bureau says are not ready.

“The investigations are dynamic and it is always difficult to say the specific date that the investigations will be through. These investigations required international cooperation to gather further information because the oil companies were not based locally,” added Matemba.

MTT was established through the Trustees Incorporation Act in 2013 and since Banda lost elections in 2014, it has been inactive. The trust aimed at building houses for 20, 000 underprivileged people across the country. By the town it went into oblivion only 500 had been constructed.

Banda, who always denied involvement in corrupt practices during her two-year reign, is also under the microscope in relation to the massive plunder of public funds dubbed cashgate after a number of convicts and suspects implicated her during trial.

