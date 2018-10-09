ACB Director Should Be A Foreigner-Says Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has maintained his stand that separating the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) from the Executive arm of government could give power and independence for the ACB to investigate corruption by members of the Executive branch and that the position of boss of graft-busting body should be open to foreign professionals.

Chakwera—who is also leader of opposition in Parliament— speaking on Monday in Mzimba during a whistle-stop tour which was broadcast live on Times Radio, said the country needs to open up the ACB czar post to foreign professionals that can help deal with corruption rather than stick with compromised Malawian nationals appointed by the Executive.

“We want people at the help of dealing wuth corruption like ACB to be independent. We want that even in Sadc [Southern Africa Development Community] region, we should be sharing ideas. Any suitable person outside Malawi should be able to apply for the job of ACB director general, not just Malawians, “ said Chakwera.

