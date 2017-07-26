ACB Denies Rendering Selective Services

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has denied that is selective in the way it handle cases about corrupt practices in its mandate to fight against corruption in the country.

Senior Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala made these remarks as she responded to a questionnaire from Malawi News Agency.

“ACB is not selective. It takes to court cases where there is evidence of an offence because sufficient evidence warrants prosecution, without any discrimination,” Ndala said.

She further said ACB has put corruption prevention as a priority in order to ensure that various sectors prevent corruption before it happens.

“This is important as it will help in the development of this country as the resources that government provides for various development activities will be used for intended purposes.

“It has been establishing and training Institutional Integrity Committees in the Government Departments and Sectors to support the fight against corruption in the institutions,” she added.

She explained that the complexity of cases determine the period and resources required for the case to be concluded.

“Less complex cases demand fewer resources in terms of both time, finances and other requirements as such they do not take long to conclude similarly complex cases demand more resources as well as specialized skills for them to be concluded,” she said.

Ndala said that investigation that require to be undertaken in jurisdictions outside the country were a problem adding they demand mutual legal assistance processed to be followed before investigation is undertaken.

“This is only possible when the country requested is cooperative. If not, investigations can stall because the country has not cooperated,” she said.

Ndala, said the anti-graft body faces various challenges like inadequate of financial resources, inadequate of human resources and loopholes in the legal framework.

She said lack of support from some people in various sectors who leave the fight against corruption to the bureau alone is another challenge but, still recording success.

“We prioritize on the work that can be implemented with the available resources and prudence ensures us realizing maximum results with the meager resources, “she pointed out.

Ndala said ACB is lobbying for an amendment in the Corrupt Practices Act and other legal frameworks amid sensitizing the masses on their role in the fight against corruption to uproot corruption.

“Success is being registered in the fight because of the support of the different stakeholders. We would, therefore, call upon all Malawians to join hands with the Bureau and make Malawi a corrupt -free nation,” she said. (By Mphatso Nkuonera, Lilongwe, July 24, Mana)

