ACB Closing Up On Cashgate Queen Joyce Banda, We Never Cleared Her

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has denied clearing former president Joyce Banda in Cashgate, the plunder of public resources at Capital Hill exposed under her watch in 2013.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said the graft-busting agency never cleared Banda on her alleged involvement and wondered where she got the information that she was cleared.

“That is not true. This is news to us. Infact, when we heard her saying that, we wondered where she is getting that information. You can even check the records froma media briefing we had on January 15 in Blantyre. We never said we have cleared the former president.

“The evidence that we (ACB) have is based on statements that were made by Leonard Kalonga, the late Treza Senzani and (Osward) Lutepo. We are still following up on those allegations. I don’t think that is clearance.” she said.

Banda, who returned home on Saturday from a self-imposed exile in America and South Africa, told a rally in Domasi, Zomba, on Sunday that the ACB and International Police (Interpol) cleared her and that she is clean.

