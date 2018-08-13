ACB Clears Mutharika On K145m: President did not personally benefit from Malawi Police food rations scandal

President Mutharika: Cleared

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cleared  President Peter Mutharika of any wrong doing in the K145 million donations suspected to have been proceeds of crime in much-publicised Malawi Police Service (MPS) food rations scam.

The K145 million payout to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was deposited by  Pioneer Investment Limited in a bank account for which President Mutharika is a sole signatory.

The grafy-busting body’s investigation report  showed that PI Limited made an abortive interest claim of K466 million from Police and deposited the controversial K145 million into the DPP bank account at Standard Bank.

But ACB director Reyneck Matemba said the ultimate beneficiary of the  contentious K145 million donation was DPP and not Mutharika.

Karim: The report recommends that he should be prosecuted

Matemba said bank  documents and other evidence that they have gathered, some of which President Mutharika provided “ clearly show that the  ultimate beneficiary of the K145 million was the Democratic Progressive Party and not the State President.”

PI Limited deposited the funds in the DPP account immediately after getting a K2.7 billion payment for police food rations contract.

Malawi Voice understands that  ACB report has recommended that Innocent Bottoman, a director of finance in the Malawi Police Service and businessman Zameer Karim, owner of Pioneer Investments, be prosecuted for defrauding the Malawi government of K466,000,000.

The report also recommends that Bottoman and Karim be prosecuted for acquiring proceeds of crime totalling K1.4 billion.

The two are also to be charged for forging and uttering false documents, contrary to section 356 as read with section 360 of the penal code.

 

