ACB Arrests Former Roads Authority Boss Trevor Hiwa

Anti-Corruption Bureau – ACB has arrested former Chief Executive Officer for Roads Authority Trevor Hiwa.

ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala stated that on 28th April, 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received an allegation that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Roads Authority Trevor Hiwa and Sam Kadangwe recommended Infracon Limited (Trevor Hiwa’s company) to the Word Bank to be awarded a contract worth $303,823 for the design and supervision of various roads constructions in Central and Southern Regions of Malawi without the approval of Internal Procurement Committee (IPC) and without declaring interest.

“The Anti- Corruption Bureau instituted investigations which established that Eng. Trevor Elias Hiwa recommended Infracon Limited to be awarded the above mentioned contract. He said that Infracon had a less work load as compared to other consultants. The truth of the matter was that no any consultant was contacted to find out if they were free to undertake this contract,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further states that the Bureau also established that Eng. Trevor Elias Hiwa misinformed Eng. Samuel Kadangwe that Infracon Limited was cleared by the ODPP and could do business with Roads Authority.

“On 20th June, 2017 the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Eng. Trevor Hiwa. He is likely to be charged with failure to disclose interest in the procurement process contrary to Section 25D (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and Section 19 (1) of the Public Procurement Act and abuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act,” adds the statement.

Like this: Like Loading...