Abusive Foreigners Risk 24 hour Deportation-APM Declares At Labour Day Celebrations

President Mutharika: I will deport you within 24hours

President Peter Mutharika has warned that he will within 24 hours deport any foreign employer who does not respect Malawian employees by among others calling them names such as monkeys.

Mutharika gave the warning on Monday during labour day celebrations in Blantyre.
“One foreigner working on the Mzuzu Nkhatabay Road called a driver a monkey and he said you monkey driver and your monkey president. He was deported within 24 hours,”  said Mutharika.
He added: ” I dont care in what capacity you are and in what capacity you came. If you dont respect Malawians you will be deported.”
The president said he is aware of the many cases where Malawians are abused and called names. He cited the eastern region as where such cases are common. There are many resorts along the lake in the eastern region where workers are paid peanuts.
“I am investigating those cases and once they are established, you will go,”  warned Mutharika.
He urged Malawian companies to prioritise employing locals arguing many Malawians are better educated than some expatriates who secure jobs in the country.

  1. Severiano Phiri   May 1, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Malawian Government is insulting the citizens more by the way it treats the Malawians than the foreigners. But without the foreigners, Malawi is finished, whether you like it or not because they are more professional, dedicated, hard worker, expertise, and the country needs them.

    Reply
  2. Henry Kamphinda   May 1, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    This is good Mr President,I salute you for protecting malawians

    Reply
  3. Ephraim Phiri   May 1, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    thus very true we should’t be suffering in our own country yet in thier country they treat the malawians as rags. thus a good speech from the president, show that you realy care about the malawians

    Reply
  4. Diverson Phiri   May 1, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    NANCY I FILL YOU

    Reply
  5. Aaron Flywell Phiri   May 1, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Akuonera boma lanu kuzunza aMalawiso

    Reply
