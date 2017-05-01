Abusive Foreigners Risk 24 hour Deportation-APM Declares At Labour Day Celebrations

President Peter Mutharika has warned that he will within 24 hours deport any foreign employer who does not respect Malawian employees by among others calling them names such as monkeys.
Mutharika gave the warning on Monday during labour day celebrations in Blantyre.
“One foreigner working on the Mzuzu Nkhatabay Road called a driver a monkey and he said you monkey driver and your monkey president. He was deported within 24 hours,” said Mutharika.
He added: ” I dont care in what capacity you are and in what capacity you came. If you dont respect Malawians you will be deported.”
The president said he is aware of the many cases where Malawians are abused and called names. He cited the eastern region as where such cases are common. There are many resorts along the lake in the eastern region where workers are paid peanuts.
“I am investigating those cases and once they are established, you will go,” warned Mutharika.
He urged Malawian companies to prioritise employing locals arguing many Malawians are better educated than some expatriates who secure jobs in the country.
Mr President enough is enough start deporting these stupid white pigs we are tired of them.
Much as I agree with you but on the other hand,you are also abusing your fellow Malawian potential workers.Hear this; we have IPTE 9 teachers who are languishing in our locations without being employed.Secondly,we have another bunch of nurses who graduated a couple of years ago and you resorted to smoke them out of their profession through exams administered by their mother body.These too are left jobless!You as the head of state,why cant you do something to put these teachers and nurses on the govt payroll?Where can they go with their qualifications?Please help them.
