Abusive Foreigners Risk 24 hour Deportation-APM Declares At Labour Day Celebrations

President Mutharika: I will deport you within 24hours

President Peter Mutharika has warned that he will within 24 hours deport any foreign employer who does not respect Malawian employees by among others calling them names such as monkeys.

Mutharika gave the warning on Monday during labour day celebrations in Blantyre.
“One foreigner working on the Mzuzu Nkhatabay Road called a driver a monkey and he said you monkey driver and your monkey president. He was deported within 24 hours,”  said Mutharika.
He added: ” I dont care in what capacity you are and in what capacity you came. If you dont respect Malawians you will be deported.”
The president said he is aware of the many cases where Malawians are abused and called names. He cited the eastern region as where such cases are common. There are many resorts along the lake in the eastern region where workers are paid peanuts.
“I am investigating those cases and once they are established, you will go,”  warned Mutharika.
He urged Malawian companies to prioritise employing locals arguing many Malawians are better educated than some expatriates who secure jobs in the country.

