Abode Has Shadows, Out This Monday

What’s in the shadows? What’s in it? Skeletons, terror, horror, anger, shame… darkness.

Another Peter Banda production, Abode, born Quano Kumwenda delivers a well weaved Spoken Word piece that will leave many in awe.

In an interview, Abode reveals that Shadows is one of a 6 Piece EP that she is working on at present.

Earlier this year, she released Adore.

“Adore was a worship piece while Shadows reveals of how Jesus dealt away with the shadows of the past,” she said.

“Where you saw shadows/I saw light that outshined their reflection/

The light I sent to be your path/the light to shine so you see the gulf/…” goes one of the lines in Shadows.

This year alone, Abode has performed in Mzuzu, Lilongwe (twice), Blantyre and Zomba.

When Shadows is on www.rfpmam.com, be the first to grab it. Meanwhile, enjoy Adore; download it via the link below:

http://www.rfpmam.com/spoken/download.php?uid=9

Like this: Like Loading...