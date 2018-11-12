Abida Mia Unveiled As MCP Candidate For Chikwawa Mkombezi, Optimistic Of Victory

Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Muhammad Sidik Mia says she is set to contest for parliamentary seat in Chikwawa Mkombedzi constituency despite cultural norms posing as a threat to women candidates in the lower shire district.

Mia was speaking at a rally on Saturday at Nkomaniza Primary School ground in Saopa ward where she was being unveiled as the candidate for the area after being voted to represent the party in the MCP primary elections last month.

She said chiefs and party leaders requested her to represent the party as an MP after realising how her husband might be occupied as the vice president for the party and that would not be in close contact with the constituents.

She then thanked the party’s vice president Honourable Sidik Mia, who was the guest of honour at the function for his continued support.

“For the first time since I launched my Chikwawa Mkombedzi Constituency parliamentary bid, I was honored to have our party Vice President, Honorable Sidik Mia, grace the party rally I conducted at Mkomaniza ground—Saopa Ward— in my Chikwawa Mkombedzi constituency over the weekend.

“As most of us are aware, the honorable vice president is a very busy person who is crisscrossing the length and breadth of our country canvassing support for the incoming Malawi leader in 2019—President Dr Lazarus Chakwera. Therefore, his presence as a guest of honour during my rally is something we didn’t take for granted. “The vice President graciously introduced us—myself as Shadow MP and the Shadow Councilor for Saopa ward in the constituency. He made a passionate plea—requesting them [the people] to support us saying we are the right people to bring back the constituent’s lost glory and he was right. “Taking my turn, I assured the constituents that I am prepared to bring meaningful development in all areas—be it in the area of Agriculture, Health, Education, Road-Construction, Rural Electrification, Women Empowerment, Girl Child Empowerment, Youth Empowerment and in all other aspects of life. “Yesterday, I conducted a number of ‘borehole chat sessions [Kucheza m’mijigo ndi azimai anzanga] where I met women at their respective borehole points just to chat with them as they draw water—introduce myself to them and get to understand their concerns and their aspirations. “I am determined and energetic and I will be all over the constituency— touching base with the people, explaining to them on why they need to vote for me and our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in 2019. “Friends, the support our party is receiving from the people is overwhelming and in 2019, I have a strong feeling that victory for myself as shadow MP and President Chakwera, in this constituency, will be guaranteed. However, we will not be complacent. No. We will work hard and with God’s grace, I am confident that we will make it 2019. “Always remember, with Abida Mia under President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Chikwawa Mkombedzi constituency will be transformed.

AND With MCP and Dr Lazarus Chakwera, a better and prosperous Malawi for ALL is possible” she said. Taking his turn, Sidik Mia announced earlier this year that he was to bounce back as the MP for the area after he voluntarily stepped out in 2014 saying development projects have gone down in the constituency since he stepped out.

The MCP veep said since he cannot represent the people in the constituency to concentrate on his runningmate bid to MCP President Dr Lazarous Chakwera, he is confident his wife is capable of revamping development in the area.

Mia described his wife as a woman who doesn’t believe in speaking only but matches her words with actions and that she is going to achieve more once elected as an MP.

