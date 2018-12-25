Abida Mia, Friends Of APM Bail Out Joyce Banda

Mia presenting the donation

Wife to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Vice-president, Abida Mia, on Saturday visited Salima-based mother Joyce Banda, who gave birth to quadruplets, to donate assorted items to assist her during and after her stay at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

And whilst at KCH, she also learnt that another mother, Patuma Juma from Area 24 in Lilongwe City had given birth to triplets and she also presented K50 000 cash to her.

Mia, who is widely known for charitable works, said she had visited the Salima woman after been touched with her calls for assistance to take care of the quadruplets.

Upon hearing that Patuma Juma had given birth to triplets, Mia was also touched and thought of cheering her as well with the K50,000 cash gift.

Commenting on the goodwill visit, KCH senior nursing officer, Flora Khonje commended Mia for the kind gesture.

But it was sadly learnt during the visit that out of the quadriplets, Banda had lost one baby.

Mia’s gesture comes a few day after being specially recognised by the Muslim Commission for Justice and Peace (MCJP), who awarded her for her pivotal role in empowering women across the country.

Mia is also MCP candidate for Chikwawa Nkombezi and she was awarded by MCJP for championing the upliftment of women’s lives from all circles of life regardless of race, religion, location and political affiliation.

On Tuesday, Friends of Arthur Peter Mutharika – a grouping of professional young women — visited Joyce Banda and donate assorted items to assist her as she still has to continue being in hospital since the kids were born under weight.

She was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital from Salima for proper observation of the babies — all boys born with low weight of 1,400gms, 1,200gms, 1,200gms and 1,000gms as of last week.

Joyce Banda comes from Matumba Village in the area of Senior Chief Khombedza and told the media that she earns her living as a subsistence farmer and already has five children.

One of the members friend of APM, Monalisa Kachitsa said the moment they read about the Salima lady’s special gift from God and her predicament on how she will take care of them considering her background, they quickly mobilised themselves and raised the funds to go and assist her.

She said, since this was also the festive season, they decided that they also assist the other mothers they found at the hospital.

