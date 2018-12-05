A PROMISE KEPT: APM GOVT DOUBLES CHIEFS HONORARIA WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 2018

President Peter Mutharika has kept his word to double the honoraria for Chiefs in Malawi.

Mutharika made the pledge in May ahead of the budget sitting of Parliament this year.

Government has since released a statement detailing the raise – to be paid with arrears from July 1, 2018.

According to a statement released by the Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development dated 4 December 2018, a Paramount Chief will not be receiving K100,000 from K60,000 per month; Senior Chiefs will be getting K60,000 per month; Traditional Authority will now get K36,000 per month; while sub-chief, Group Village Headman and Village Headman will be getting 16,000, 10,000 and K5,000 respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...