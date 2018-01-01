A Better, Prosperous, Self Sufficient And Peaceful Malawi

By on 55 Comments

Malawi’s First Couple
Often democracy can be frustrating – both to those who are in government and to those who expect it to be more efficient, effective and humane. But our democracy is our strength. It is the basis of our unity. It is also the most important guarantor of internal security. It is against this spirit that I urge all Malawian political parties to set aside their political differences and help our President Arthur Peter Mutharika carry out his development agenda. It’s time we choose country over politics. It’s time we isolate parties of “NO.”

I am encouraged with the progress being made by DPP of Mutharika, UDF of Muluzi and PP of Joyce Banda in their quest for a united front in preparation for upcoming presidential elections. These party leaders have realized what’s at stake for our country. They have selflessly sacrificed their own political aspirations for the good of the country. We can’t afford to go back. They have chosen progress over pessimism.

It’s no secret I had personal disagreement with former President Joyce Banda and her policies. I am happy to report that we are entering 2018 with buried hatchets. I therefore intend to harness the progress made above among these party leaders. I am looking forward to see these leaders work together for the good of the country. I will personally reach out to leaders of AFORD and other smaller political parties to join the alliance and other private citizens who are on the fence.

Let me also acknowledge and recognize for the first time, our own Major One (Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering based in South Africa). I am saying “for the first time” because I have never commented nor mention his name ever since his rise to stardom. Thank you for guiding your followers to support DPP led government. I equally urge all DPP and alliance supporters to reciprocate the gesture and cease all hostilities toward the Man of God. I am looking forward to a cordial working relationship with the Man of God for a better Malawi and Africa.

Last but not least, let me congratulate all lawmakers who voted against any changes to our presidential electoral system advanced by self interested and politically motivated individuals and institutions whose main goal is to usurp power from democratically elected president. Cheers to democracy!

Happy New Year ladies and gentlemen from my family to yours.

A Better, Prosperous, Self Sufficient And Peaceful Malawi added by on
View all posts by

55 Responses to "A Better, Prosperous, Self Sufficient And Peaceful Malawi"

← Older Comments
  1. Lloyd Kaliza Chapatali   January 1, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Cash gaters

    Reply
    • Faith Nangumi   January 1, 2018 at 11:45 am

      Mubangula sinunati…lol

      Reply
    • Lloyd Kaliza Chapatali   January 1, 2018 at 11:47 am

      We can’t expect anything new… Looters

      Reply
    • Faith Nangumi   January 1, 2018 at 11:48 am

      Looters are in court answering charges…others are in jail….
      Musamba chokweza chaka chamawa

      Reply
    • Lloyd Kaliza Chapatali   January 1, 2018 at 11:59 am

      Nanga Muluzi, JB ndi mitchona achina Chaponda and the team….. What a combination. Kubanguladi kulipo

      Reply
    • Faith Nangumi   January 1, 2018 at 12:18 pm

      mubangula coz mumaona ngati Yona alowa utsogokeri….
      Mukawerengenso how to find winning ways in politics …..
      Your MCP will be the life opposition party in Malawi…mpaka mudzapanga disband ngati Kamlepo

      Reply
    • Lloyd Kaliza Chapatali   January 1, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      Beta azitibera ndikutipha ngati mmene zililimu. Ife tizazafuna chitukuko tizasamukira kunjanso

      Reply
  2. Gerald Kumwenda   January 1, 2018 at 11:47 am

    United Democratic Peoples Party? KKKKKKKKK

    Reply
  3. Oscar Kapinya   January 1, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Good show

    Reply
  4. Lay Jay   January 1, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Your last year at state house Mr president

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply