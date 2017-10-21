997, 990 Rapid Response Services To Be Reintroduced

Malawi Police Service is in the process of bringing back the rapid response initiative of 997 and 990 service in the country to counter acts of mob justice in the country.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Administration, Duncan Mwapasa disclosed this Friday in Lilongwe during media briefing on the blood suckers rumours which has rocked some districts in the southern region of the country.

He said the initiative proved to be effective and the country recorded fewer cases of mob justice in the country unlike the current situation whereby people have resorted to taking the law into their own hands.

Mwapasa pointed out that the service was temporarily suspended due to technical problems the police had with telecommunication service providers Airtel and TNM.

“We have resolved to enter into discussions with them so that we should restore the services which proved to be most efficient when responding to emergencies within the communities,” the Deputy Inspector General explained.

He said the other challenge the police service was facing was transportation which crippled most of its operations.

Mwapasa disclosed that government has purchased 100 vehicles from China for police services and five vehicles have already arrived at the port of Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania.

He said the remaining 95 vehicles are expected to arrive at the port of Beira in Mozambique by November 11, 2017.

Mwapasa pointed out that Ministry of Finance has assured the police service to purchase additional 100 vehicles soon in order to ease the transportation problems being faced.

He said it was sad to note that innocent lives are being taken on suspicion that they are blood suckers.

Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, Lexten Kachama assured the people in the country that the police would do its best to protect their lives and property.

He said transportation has been a key bottleneck in the efficient service delivery by the police as most of its fleet are no longer functional.

“I would like to appeal to all well-wishers out there that they are free to donate vehicles to the Malawi police service as others have done before. We need to have reliable vehicles at our disposal,” Kachama explained.

The Inspector General said the police regrets the death of one innocent person at Chatha in Chileka saying this was as a result of having inadequate vehicles at Chileka police station.

He said if the Chileka police had enough vehicles they could have responded quickly and prevented the death from occurring.

Mana/tha/gjp

