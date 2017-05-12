900 Children Born With Clubfoot In Malawi Every Year

At least 900 children in Malawi are born with clubfoot – a congenital deformity involving one foot or both, every year which if left untreated renders them disabled.

The shocking revelation was made by the Malawi National Clubfoot Program through a press statement made available to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday and signed by the program’s Executive Director Rob Brown.

According to Brown, through the program’s initiative and strategies, close to 8, 000 children have so far been healed from the condition.

Meanwhile, the Malawi National Clubfoot Program will on June 3, hold a big walk in Blantyre in commemoration of this year’s World Clubfoot Day.

The big walk will start from Beit CURE International Hospital to Chichiri Shopping Mall roundabout and back.

Brown says the Day will also mark the launch of their fundraising period to raise funds towards purchasing materials for clubfoot treatment to be used in clubfoot clinics across Malawi.

“The donation will also mean giving hope to a family affected by this deformity,” he said.

Malawi National Clubfoot Program is a consortium of; Ministry of Health, Malawi Council for the Handicapped, Malawi Against Physical Disability and CURE Clubfoot whose local implementing partner is Beit CURE International Hospital. (By Memory Kutengule, Blantyre, May 12, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...