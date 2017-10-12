650m Churchill Road (Illovo-Midima Roundabout) To be completed In January 2018 From April 2016

Malawi Roads Authority (MRA) has revealed that construction of Churchill Road in Limbe will resume this week.

The Churchill Road, which starts from Illovo to Midima Roundabout, has been impassable for months, attracting criticism from citizens since only one lane was completed with the other one in a bad state.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, Malawi Roads Authority’s Public Relations Officer, Potia Kajanga, said the road has been in this state due to delay in relocation of services.

“The delay for the completion of the first leg of the Churchill Road was partly due to the delay in relocation of services by the service providers,” she said.

She said completion of the Churchill Road, which is among the selected city roads to be upgraded, is expected to take a period of three months from its official commencement date.

“The project is expected to take a period of three months. It was expected to have started on the 9th of October (2017) and will be finalised by 9th January in 2018,” said Kajanga.

The contract for the construction of the 650-metre stretch was given to Fargo Limited. The project commenced on 4th April, 2016.

