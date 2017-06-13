3rd Malawi Forum For Agricultural Advisory Services Extension Week Back…Stakeholders to convene at BICC From June 19-23

The third edition of the Malawi Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (MaFAAS) returns from the 19th to 23rd June at the Bingu International Convention Centre under the theme ‘Enabling agricultural extension and advisory services for agricultural transformation and growth’.

Among other things, the MaFAAS extension week would accord an adequate platform for stakeholders in extension and advisory services in the country and across the borders to share experiences, lessons, network amidst discussions of critical issues in a bid to formulate an action plan to address them accordingly.

This year’s extension takes a different dimension from the past two which were only held for two days, a development which stakeholders sought review to create more time for this annual gathering.

MaFAAS Executive Chairperson Dr. Charles Masangano observed that this year’s theme comprehensively underlines the presence of a number of innovations that have been developed and are being implemented in the agricultural sector.

“We seek to channel these innovations to agricultural extension and advisory services so that we champion efficiency and effectiveness towards agricultural transformation.” he explained further appealing for more financial support to make this year’s extension week successful.

Dr. Masangano then said, each day of the MaFAAS week shall have subthemes namely climate smart agriculture, extension and advisory services policies and strategies, farmers as providers and users of extension services, extension in value chains and learning from failures.

These themes will be chained to Climate Smart Agriculture and Policy Day, Farmers Day, ICT Based Extension Day, Private Sector Day and Extension Future Day.

Meanwhile MaFAAS says participants to the meeting will be all those interested to participate, both local and international like government departments, civil society, donor agencies, agricultural training, banks, the media, research institutions, agro processors, input and produce traders, transporters, Agricultural Development Division representatives, District Agriculture Offices representatives; District Agriculture Extension Services System representatives, frontline agricultural extension and advisory service providers, consultants and individual practitioners in agricultural extension and advisory services.

MaFAAS is an umbrella organization of agricultural extension and advisory service (AEAS) providers, actors and stakeholders in Malawi and is a member of the African Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (AFAAS). The vision of MaFAAS is ‘agricultural advisory services that efficiently and effectively contribute to sustained growth and transformation of agriculture’. MaFAAS’ mission is to create harmonization, standardization and add value to initiatives in agricultural advisory services through sharing of information and increase professional interaction. __________________________________________________________________________________

For more information contact:

Paul Fatch

MaFAAS Focal Person

+265 999 638 978 or hopempata@gmail.com

Rogers Bekisa Siula

Head of Media and Public Relations –Ovation Advertising Agency

+265 999 522 225 or rsiula@ovationad.com, siula.rogers@gmail.com

