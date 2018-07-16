Kwese TV Pay For 2 Get 4months Subscription Excites Viewers, Extends To August Monthend

News that new subscribers paying for two months subscription are getting 60 more days of free connectivity has been warmly welcomed by TV consumers.

The promo which culminated the once-in-every-four-year-soccer fest, World Cup, was an icing on the many freebies that the pan African TV has been offering to its viewers since its inception in October last year.

Kwese TV’s Country Manager, Wonder Msiska said the promo which was meant to run for only in the month of July has been extended to August 31st.

“We have extended the promotion period as a response to the demand from the customers. And for our existing customer, all they must do is to pay for 2 get 3months but new customers get 60 days of free premium content”, Msiska said.

During the just ended World Cup, 34 games, including the final world cup, and all African teams’ games were for free.

He said “we are a pan African TV and our role and responsibility is to showcase our achievements as Africans, and at a very affordable cost”.

Kwese is the first in Malawi to offer pay per view subscription option to TV lovers.

