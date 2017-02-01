28th AU Summit Excites President Mutharika: Back On Commercial Flight

Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday returned from his working visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he participated in the the 28th session of the African Union (AU) summit, disclosing that that African Development Bank (ADB) will fund the youths in various projects for the next five years.

The President returned to the country via a Ethiopia Airlines commercial flight from and he has also flown on the same commercial flight as former president Joyce Banda previously sold off the country’s presidential jet on a batter trade of with Paramlount Group.

Due to the ailing state of Malawi’s economy, Mutharika has been forced to utilise passenger planes, with his bag having gone missing during one of his international trips.

The President described the meeting as a success saying this year’s theme “Harnessing the demographic dividend through investment in the youth,” which was proposed by Malawi, has been adopted.

Mutharika explained it is expected that 25 million jobs will be created for the youths in all African countries through the ADB funding.

“Three things have been transpired during the meeting that’s we have seen the adoption of this year’s theme which was focusing on youths, the election of the first lady Gertrude Mutharika as President of Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) and election of Justice Tujilane Chizumila as African Court Judge,” he explained.

Mutharika added that the election of the first lady and judge Chizumila compliments his wish to see Malawians holding region and international positions.

The African Court was established by African countries to ensure the protection of human rights and people’s rights in Africa.

During his stay in Ethiopia Mutharika also held talks with Tanzanian and Zambian Presidents John Magufuli and Edgar Lungu respectively.