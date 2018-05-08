24 Hours Of Celebration Is Over: Court Stops MCP From Holding Convention

The High Court has today granted an ex-parte injunction against Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) NEC Members restraining them from
(I) inviting to a disciplinary hearing Gustave Kaliwo and other applicants
(II) from suspending the applicants from their respecting party positions
(III) from holding a convention of the party
Until trial or further order of the court
The court has further ordered an inter-partes application to be heard on 17 May 2018.
The applicants are
Mr Gustave Kaliwo
Mr Tony Kandiero
Hon Richard Msowoya
Hon (Dr) Jessie Kabwila
Hon James Chatonda Kaunda