24 Hours Of Celebration Is Over: Court Stops MCP From Holding Convention

The High Court has today granted an ex-parte injunction against Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) NEC Members restraining them from

(I) inviting to a disciplinary hearing Gustave Kaliwo and other applicants

(II) from suspending the applicants from their respecting party positions

(III) from holding a convention of the party

Until trial or further order of the court

The court has further ordered an inter-partes application to be heard on 17 May 2018.

The applicants are

Mr Gustave Kaliwo

Mr Tony Kandiero

Hon Richard Msowoya

Hon (Dr) Jessie Kabwila

Hon James Chatonda Kaunda

