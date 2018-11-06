22yr Old Wins NFB’s K100, 000

Excitment engulfed Blantyre based Esther Bamusi who merged top monthly winner of New Finance Bank’s (NFB) Moto Buu Promotion.

Speaking to journalists over the line during Tuesday’s draw, Bamusi was on cloud nine. She highlighted the money would be invested in the shop business she runs with her mother.

“I am very happy to be a winner, it means a lot and this money will boost the business I carry out with my mother. I am proud to be an NFB customer and a beneficiary of their promotion,” she explained.

In her remarks, NFB’s Marketing and Customer Experience Manager Lindani Simwaka noted substantial growth registered in deposits, savings and customer base.

“As of now savings have grown to 22 percent whilst our customer base is up by 13 percent. We attribute this to our promotion, increased interaction with customers and we

look forward to more growth as we count down to the final draw in a few weeks time,” she observed.

During the draw held at NFB’s headquarters on Tuesday, Bright Nowa came second and won MK50, 000 cash whilst 30 other customers went away with consolation prizes.

NFB unveiled Moto Buu Promotion in August this year and it’s expected to end this month end with MK1 million as prize money for the ultimate winner.

“We look forward to the final draw and therefore our customers to continue saving with us to multiply their winning formula. There’s more to come from us and we are impressed with progress made so far,” concluded Simwaka.

