SKC GRATEFUL TO NURSES AND MIDWIVES FOR COVID-19 FIGHT: Promises More Reforms

Firebrand and industrious State Vice President, Dr Saulos Claus Chilima has recognised the selfless contribution of the nurses and midwives for the tremendously donkey work they selflessly and patriotically do to this country.

Chilima was speaking at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on May 12, 2012 at the commemoration of International Nurses Day. Malawi is commemorating the Nurses Day under the theme ‘Nurses:A Voice to Lead-A Vision for future Health Care Nurses and all health workers have laid down their lives in this country fight the pandemic for the love of humanity with limited resources at their disposal.

“I’ m tremendously grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals who have selflessly risen to the occasion to combat the coronavirus pandemic on the front line,” said Chilima who is also President of UTM.

Chilima also spoke of the need to reform the health sector so that private companies can partner government in transformation of service delivery.

“There is need for reforms in the health sector if the country is to see meaningful paradigm shift in this important sector. It is high time we invest in our own country so that we stop sending patients outside the country and protect our forex in the process’, said Chilima who is also Minister responsible for Reforms in the Tonse Alliance government.

Taking her turn, Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kanyasko Kalamula also hailed nurses and heath workers in the country for their dedication to due amidst financial and manpower challenges.

“We are so grateful for these nurses and midwives who are heroes and angels here on earth. Amidst all the challenges they meet and especially with the Covid-19 pandemic, they have done tremendously well. You have seen deaths in your eyes during this covid pandemic. But still for the love mankind you have never abandoned your call. And it’s my prayer to God that He keeps shining His face on you for your safety during this difficult season”, said Kalamula who is also Deputy Leader of the House in Parliament.

The Minister thanked the Vice President Dr Chilima for gracing the commemoration and that nurses and all frontline workers feel inspired when the Presidency take part in such important occasions. National Organizations of Nurses and Midwive’s President Shouts Simeze said the nurses and midwives face a lot of hardships in this country during work due to lack of resources and this is a recipe for many deaths of nurses.

“Mr Vice President, as we commemorate this important day in our health sector, we would like to appeal to government to pump more resources for smooth delivery of services to the people of Malawi as nurses are facing torrent times complicated by COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Simeza.

Also present at the function were the Principal Secretary Dr Charles Mwansambo, District Commissioner for Lilongwe, Traditional Authorities, and many others.